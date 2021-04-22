$2.02 Million in Sales Expected for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to report sales of $2.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year sales of $26.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.90 million to $37.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $80.83 million, with estimates ranging from $62.86 million to $97.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 64.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 45,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. 3,143,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,441,169. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87. The firm has a market cap of $126.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

