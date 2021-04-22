$2.14 EPS Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will announce $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24. PPG Industries posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $8.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.61.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 258,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,847,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 98,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,805,000 after purchasing an additional 58,698 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 62,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $173.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.98. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $173.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

