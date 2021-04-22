$2.83 Billion in Sales Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will announce sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.78 billion and the highest is $2.90 billion. PulteGroup posted sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $13.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.30 billion to $13.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.00 billion to $15.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $53.16 on Thursday. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $54.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

