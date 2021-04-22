200 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in AON by 1,813.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after purchasing an additional 220,963 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of AON by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $2,204,000. Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AON by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $233.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $240.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.06 and its 200 day moving average is $214.34.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

