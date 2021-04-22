22,391 Shares in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,710,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,472,000 after purchasing an additional 790,622 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,067,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 410,049 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,956,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 267,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $278,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,226,283 shares in the company, valued at $46,996,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 15,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $181,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,346 shares of company stock worth $1,620,579. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $12.03 on Thursday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61.

ACEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit