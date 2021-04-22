22,391 Shares in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,710,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,472,000 after purchasing an additional 790,622 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,067,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 410,049 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,956,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 267,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $278,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,226,283 shares in the company, valued at $46,996,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 15,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $181,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,346 shares of company stock worth $1,620,579. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $12.03 on Thursday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61.

ACEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

