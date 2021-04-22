$24.71 Million in Sales Expected for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will announce sales of $24.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.50 million. Blueprint Medicines reported sales of $6.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year sales of $152.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.14 million to $225.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $297.60 million, with estimates ranging from $128.05 million to $423.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $34.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.49 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BPMC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,018. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

