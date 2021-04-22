2,453 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $77.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.74.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

