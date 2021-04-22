2,453 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $77.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.74.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit