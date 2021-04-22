2,550 Shares in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,485,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX opened at $31.85 on Thursday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $192,975.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of brokerages have commented on RPTX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

