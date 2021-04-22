$294.56 Million in Sales Expected for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to announce sales of $294.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $296.31 million and the lowest is $292.81 million. RadNet posted sales of $281.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of RadNet stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -107.42 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23. RadNet has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $25.49.

In other news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $57,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at $733,064.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John V. Crues sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 435,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,367,940.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,575 over the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RadNet in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in RadNet in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RadNet in the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in RadNet by 21.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

