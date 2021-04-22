2U (TWOU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect 2U to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.41 million. On average, analysts expect 2U to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get 2U alerts:

TWOU stock opened at $37.76 on Thursday. 2U has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,094,537. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $895,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,330,931.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.