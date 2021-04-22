$405.82 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will announce $405.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $433.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $374.35 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $333.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $474.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.45 million.

CODI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

CODI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.18. 2,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,274. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.37 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 26,387 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $634,343.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,324 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after buying an additional 115,527 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after buying an additional 97,537 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 618.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 75,106 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 56,395 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 43,945 shares during the period. 28.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

