41,596 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Bought by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,359. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.92 and a 52 week high of $139.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.