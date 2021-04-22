54,602 Shares in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Focus Financial Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 124,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $1,181,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $14,051,314.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,062,791 shares of company stock worth $141,500,944 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 183.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $379.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

