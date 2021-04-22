6,000 Shares in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Acquired by Defender Capital LLC.

Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Viasat by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Viasat by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VSAT shares. Barclays upped their target price on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair raised Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Viasat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

VSAT traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.75. 4,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,272. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,383.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

