$68.19 Million in Sales Expected for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will announce $68.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.00 million to $68.38 million. BGSF posted sales of $74.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year sales of $304.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.36 million to $305.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $328.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). BGSF had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.72%.

BGSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE:BGSF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.24 million, a PE ratio of 76.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47. BGSF has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BGSF by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BGSF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BGSF during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BGSF during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BGSF during the third quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

