$7.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to announce $7.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.11 billion. Micron Technology reported sales of $5.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year sales of $26.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.84 billion to $27.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $35.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.83 billion to $38.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $89.49 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 652.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,100 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 368.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,458 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

