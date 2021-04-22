7,805 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Bought by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,191,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,442,000. Compass Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,751,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,879,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $30.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.