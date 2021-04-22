8,436 Shares in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Purchased by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 121,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNLA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.18. The stock had a trading volume of 719 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,373. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.37. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.46 and a 52 week high of $50.52.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.