86 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3,594.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.60.

ORLY stock opened at $533.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $361.01 and a 1-year high of $539.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $497.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.28.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

