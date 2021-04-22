Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Gap Down to $39.73

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.73, but opened at $38.33. Abercrombie & Fitch shares last traded at $38.82, with a volume of 1,513 shares changing hands.

ANF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 107,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 58,498 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $1,897,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth about $515,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 661,373 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.