Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Healthcare’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year. The company’s top line has been rising over the years, driven by both organic and inorganic growth. It is well-poised to fund new bed developments, given a solid capital position. The company has been making opportunistic acquisitions to expand in the behavioral healthcare industry in the United States. It has been generating sufficient cash flow to increase its financial flexibility for chasing buyouts and growth-driving projects. The company has completed the sale of its U.K. operations, proceeds from which will be utilized for paying down its outstanding debt. However, its debt levels, which are higher than its cash balance, have been worsening over the years. Hence, its solvency position is a woe. Lower ROE when compared to the industry is a concern for investors.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.90.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $62.55 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $62.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $541.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,550,000 after purchasing an additional 109,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,613,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,608,000 after purchasing an additional 34,343 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,041,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,437,000 after purchasing an additional 482,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,073,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 347,714 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

