Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CEO Sells $1,052,262.75 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $290.72 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $291.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $272.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.84. The company has a market cap of $184.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,577,735,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after buying an additional 496,867 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Accenture by 382.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,096,000 after acquiring an additional 303,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

