AdaptHealth’s (AHCO) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their neutral rating on shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AHCO. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.05.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Shares of AHCO opened at $29.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -489.75. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AdaptHealth news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,309,473.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,071.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 141.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 403.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 178,197 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 220.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 26,002 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 23.1% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,310,000 after acquiring an additional 321,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 375,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.