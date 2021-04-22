Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Jyoti Palaniappan Sells 1,301 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $53,666.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jyoti Palaniappan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Jyoti Palaniappan sold 16,052 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $699,546.16.

Shares of ADPT opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average is $52.09. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $28.31 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The company had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,378 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $48,953,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,337,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,105,000 after purchasing an additional 234,854 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $12,305,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 656,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,791,000 after purchasing an additional 202,890 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADPT. BTIG Research upped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

