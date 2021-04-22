AdEx Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00069924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00019608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00094080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.17 or 0.00707433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,158.98 or 0.08013148 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00048851 BTC.

AdEx Coin Profile

ADX is a coin. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

