Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADNT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adient from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $45.60 on Thursday. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adient will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Adient by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Adient by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Adient by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

