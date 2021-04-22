Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $512.34 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.57 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,278,094.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,458 shares of company stock valued at $56,101,624. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

