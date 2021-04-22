ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.05. ADTRAN reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $130.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.65 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ADTRAN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 427.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.19. 211,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,846. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $833.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

