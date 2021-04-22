Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Advance Auto Parts has raised its dividend payment by 316.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $199.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.38. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $112.41 and a one year high of $202.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.43.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

