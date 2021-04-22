AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,957 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in AdvanSix by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $793.92 million, a P/E ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $30.43.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $340.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares in the company, valued at $742,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,075 shares of company stock valued at $113,226. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

