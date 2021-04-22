AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires New Shares in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Arrival in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ARVL stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. Arrival has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $37.18.

Arrival Company Profile

Arrival Limited operates in the automotive industry. It designs, creates, and assembles electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit