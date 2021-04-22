AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires New Shares in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Arrival in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ARVL stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. Arrival has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $37.18.

Arrival Limited operates in the automotive industry. It designs, creates, and assembles electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

