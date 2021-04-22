AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 600 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 789.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 676 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Lennar were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEN opened at $101.98 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $40.39 and a 1-year high of $106.40. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.31 and a 200-day moving average of $84.14. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.35.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

