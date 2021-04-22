AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $159,597.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $178,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $70.27 on Thursday. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $70.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $313.45 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.51%.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

