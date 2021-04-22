AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,711,000 after buying an additional 5,973,604 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,027,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,798,000 after buying an additional 291,570 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,160,000 after buying an additional 7,382,670 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,883,000 after buying an additional 446,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,499,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,583,000 after purchasing an additional 54,803 shares in the last quarter.

VEU opened at $62.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.32 and its 200 day moving average is $58.18. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

