AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Natera were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Natera by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $159,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,433,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $511,026.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,503 shares of company stock valued at $22,585,065 over the last three months. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTRA stock opened at $109.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 1.66. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

