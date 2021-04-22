AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YUM. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.95.

YUM stock opened at $117.45 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $118.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.26.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

