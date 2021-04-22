AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 795 Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,530,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after buying an additional 568,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $18,036,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 524,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after buying an additional 265,766 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,519,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,868,000 after buying an additional 248,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 303,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after buying an additional 167,370 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXNX opened at $61.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.49. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $62.49.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $96,823.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $528,237.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $4,361,462.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,786,291 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

