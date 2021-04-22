Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye and nose surgery, breast augmentation, liposuction and non-surgical aesthetic treatments. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited is based in Shenzhen, China. “
AIH stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.31. 1,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,658. The company has a market cap of $149.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of -0.92. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47.
Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile
Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.
Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (AIH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.