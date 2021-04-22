Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.97 per share for the quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.20 billion.

Shares of AEM opened at C$84.00 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$69.14 and a twelve month high of C$117.35. The stock has a market cap of C$20.47 billion and a PE ratio of 31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$75.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$88.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.16%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille purchased 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$78.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,627,626.75. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,361 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,658.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cormark raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$112.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

