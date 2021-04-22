Agrello (DLT) Price Down 22.8% This Week

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Agrello has a total market cap of $18.37 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Agrello coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Agrello has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00068130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00019065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00094265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.10 or 0.00698870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,312.64 or 0.08346593 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00048012 BTC.

Agrello Profile

DLT is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 101,124,581 coins. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Buying and Selling Agrello

