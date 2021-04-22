Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 51.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALK. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

Shares of ALK opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.35.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $201,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,483.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $59,840.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,244.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,908. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

