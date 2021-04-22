Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.12 Million

Equities analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to report sales of $57.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.64 million. Alerus Financial reported sales of $46.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year sales of $210.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $206.20 million to $213.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $208.20 million, with estimates ranging from $207.59 million to $208.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.31 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALRS stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.97. 20,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,541. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $520.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.81. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $34.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

