Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 885.50 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

