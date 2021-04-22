Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Shares Sold by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Alexander’s accounts for approximately 2.1% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned 0.22% of Alexander’s worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Alexander’s by 36.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the third quarter worth about $294,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the third quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Alexander’s by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALX traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $286.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,279. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.02 and a 12-month high of $330.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 11.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.79 and a 200-day moving average of $272.91.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.05. Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alexander’s from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

