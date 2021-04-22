Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $315.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective reduced by Truist Securities from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HSBC lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $319.73.

BABA stock opened at $229.44 on Monday. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $189.53 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $620.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

