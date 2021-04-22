Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ALIZY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.28. Allianz has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $26.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $37.32 billion during the quarter.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

