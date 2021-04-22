Allied Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 52 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,733 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.8% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,721 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 7.7% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 7.1% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BA traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.83. The company had a trading volume of 393,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,907,284. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $139.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.69.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

