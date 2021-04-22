Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) PT Raised to $37.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $44.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $46.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,544,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 27,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

