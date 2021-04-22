ALLY Tops One Day Volume of $13,930.00 (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. ALLY has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $13,930.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALLY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ALLY has traded 36.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00064411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00017705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00092296 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $340.52 or 0.00681231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000318 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00047638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,719.00 or 0.07440096 BTC.

ALLY is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALLY is getally.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

