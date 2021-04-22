Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

ALNY stock opened at $137.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.87.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $163.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.49 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $510,205.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,744.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Analyst Recommendations for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit