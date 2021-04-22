Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

ALNY stock opened at $137.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.87.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $163.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.49 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $510,205.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,744.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

